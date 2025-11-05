RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,767,000 after buying an additional 4,815,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after acquiring an additional 739,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,665,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,142.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,268,000 after acquiring an additional 621,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,565,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $251.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.63 and its 200-day moving average is $308.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $239.47 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

