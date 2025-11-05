Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in CRH by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CRH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in CRH by 9.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

CRH Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.