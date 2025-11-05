Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2025 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2025 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Tapestry was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/27/2025 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/23/2025 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Tapestry is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Tapestry is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Tapestry had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $116.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Tapestry had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/14/2025 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/11/2025 – Tapestry had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/11/2025 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2025 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2025 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2025 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.