BioCardia (BCDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect BioCardia to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioCardia Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.80. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia

In other news, CEO Peter Altman purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,952.50. This represents a 28.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simon H. Stertzer purchased 398,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 591,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,817.50. The trade was a 206.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 737,300 shares of company stock valued at $923,156. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.37% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised BioCardia to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCardia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

