BioCardia (BCDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect BioCardia to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioCardia Stock Down 4.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.80. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.37% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised BioCardia to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCardia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.
