MeiraGTx (MGTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect MeiraGTx to post earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $7.7050 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 415.39% and a negative return on equity of 314.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, analysts expect MeiraGTx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other MeiraGTx news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $212,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 829,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,611.78. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $398,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,313,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,024,317.37. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 43.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 390.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

