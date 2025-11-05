Riskified (RSKD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $81.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Riskified from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

