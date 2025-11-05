Ralph Lauren (RL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $365.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $404.00 to $421.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Ralph Lauren is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $353.00 to $352.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Ralph Lauren is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

9/30/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $354.00 to $399.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $423.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $353.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2025 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.