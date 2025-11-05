iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Holdings Lessened by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWD opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $207.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.71. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

