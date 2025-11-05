Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $331.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.