Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

