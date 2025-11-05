Timelo Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Penguin Solutions accounts for 0.7% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

