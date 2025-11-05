Timelo Investment Management Inc. Sells 150,339 Shares of Profound Medical $PROF

Timelo Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,339 shares during the period. Profound Medical comprises about 6.7% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,749,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,233 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 358,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 892,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Profound Medical Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PROF stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 343.97% and a negative return on equity of 89.74%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

