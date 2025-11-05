Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,822.35.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,305.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,306.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2,377.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

