Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QXO were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QXO by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get QXO alerts:

QXO Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of QXO opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. QXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. QXO had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp set a $28.00 target price on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

View Our Latest Report on QXO

QXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.