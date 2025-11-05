Welltower Inc. $WELL Position Trimmed by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $76,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.32. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $203.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

