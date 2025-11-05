BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304,510 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $96,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in Entegris by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

