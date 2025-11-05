BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $46,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $829.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $798.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $817.48.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.76.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

