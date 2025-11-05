BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,762 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $25,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Workday by 636.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $233.47 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the sale, the director owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,182.48. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

