BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $60,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in ResMed by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ResMed by 29.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 63.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,314,967.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,419. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 1.1%

RMD stock opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

