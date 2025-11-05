BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Okta by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 617.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.94.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,920. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,754. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

