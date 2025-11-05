BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $38.18 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 76,380 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $38,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,363,000 after buying an additional 597,956 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $623,383,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,529,000 after buying an additional 560,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $308,107,000 after buying an additional 384,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,179,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,209,000 after buying an additional 230,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,029 shares of company stock worth $2,444,194. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 3.1%

NTAP opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

