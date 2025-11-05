Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after buying an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after buying an additional 313,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $416.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.67.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

