BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 16,742 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 170.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.07.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $135.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at $58,599,763.65. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $91,741.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,712.96. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 20,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

