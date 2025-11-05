BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 75,096 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,096 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.