Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Sells 591 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 15.7% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Pacific Land presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $915.05 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $845.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $927.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,043.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

