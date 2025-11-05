Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases 9,483 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAA. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 124.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 925,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 55.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,586,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 918,996 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 123.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,655,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,079,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 995,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 547,914 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

PAAA opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $52.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

