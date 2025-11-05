Corps Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Corps Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.5% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 124.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $235.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

