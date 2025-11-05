Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $381.67 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,214,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $381,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $67,497,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

