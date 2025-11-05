Key Financial Inc Makes New $52,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 662.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,195,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,245 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,167.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

