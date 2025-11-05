First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTKI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTKI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
FTKI opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $920,000.00, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.
First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
