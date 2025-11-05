JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

