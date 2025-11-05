North Bay Resources (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0007. North Bay Resources shares last traded at $0.0007, with a volume of 14,149,993 shares changing hands.
North Bay Resources Trading Up 16.7%
About North Bay Resources
North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.
