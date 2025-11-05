Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and traded as high as $19.79. Weir Group shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 4,270 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Weir Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Weir Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WEGRY

Weir Group Stock Performance

Weir Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.1096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 128.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.