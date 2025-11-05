Energy Revenue America (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,055.53 and traded as high as $202,775.0016. Energy Revenue America shares last traded at $202,775.0016, with a volume of 10,100 shares changing hands.

Energy Revenue America Stock Up 701,643,504.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,055.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,428.03.

Energy Revenue America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Revenue America, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Revenue America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Revenue America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.