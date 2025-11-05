Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Medican Enterprises shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 3,501,248 shares trading hands.

Medican Enterprises Stock Performance

Medican Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.