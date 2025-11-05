Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and traded as low as $13.87. Naspers shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 209,781 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NPSNY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Naspers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Naspers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

