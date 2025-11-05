Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and traded as low as $13.87. Naspers shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 209,781 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NPSNY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Naspers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Naspers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NPSNY
Naspers Stock Performance
About Naspers
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Naspers
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.