UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and traded as low as $124.45. UCB shares last traded at $124.71, with a volume of 68,186 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UCB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get UCB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UCB

UCB Price Performance

About UCB

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.53.

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.