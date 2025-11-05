Simmons Bank Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,497,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,820,000 after buying an additional 193,655 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,123,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VV opened at $312.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $318.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.78.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.