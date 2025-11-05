Simmons Bank Has $4.21 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Booking by 182.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,991.76 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,353.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5,405.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

