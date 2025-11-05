Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 413.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56,938 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.30 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.66.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

