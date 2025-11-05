Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $142.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

