Main Street Research LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

