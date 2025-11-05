Main Street Research LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX
Chevron Stock Performance
NYSE CVX opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Chevron Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chevron
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.