Main Street Research LLC Has $19.60 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 268.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $19,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,137.43.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,605.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,595.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,670.91.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.