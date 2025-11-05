Main Street Research LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 715 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Intuit by 55.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $660.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $669.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.49. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

