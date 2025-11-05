Centennial Bank AR Sells 640 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Centennial Bank AR cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of Finland boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $678.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $666.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.33. The company has a market cap of $712.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.