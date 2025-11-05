Main Street Research LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.63.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,183,061 shares of company stock valued at $523,510,104. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

