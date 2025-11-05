Main Street Research LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 6.9%

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $160.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

