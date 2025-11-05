Simmons Bank Reduces Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 3,954,250 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,623,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,098,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Bank of America by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,904,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,564,000 after buying an additional 3,438,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BAC opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $396.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.