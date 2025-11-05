Main Street Research LLC Invests $279,000 in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,824,500.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,285,000. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,760,995.70. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,807,391. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 13th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.