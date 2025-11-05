Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

